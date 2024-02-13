The Land
Waverley Downs 31st ram sale clears 73 pc with a $3200 sale top price

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 13 2024 - 11:00am
Phil Evans, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, ANW's wool and sheep specialist, John Croake, Lauriston Pastoral's John Rosberg, Inverell and James Ballinger, Waverley Downs stud, Delungra. Picture supplied.
A ram from the Waverley Downs Merino stud, Delungra, has sold to $3200, with 73 per cent of the catalogue selling at auction. On the day, 45 rams averaged $1437.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

