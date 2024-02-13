Waverley Downs 31st ram sale clears 73 pc with a $3200 sale top price

A ram from the Waverley Downs Merino stud, Delungra, has sold to $3200, with 73 per cent of the catalogue selling at auction. On the day, 45 rams averaged $1437.
The buyer of the top-priced ram was John Rosberg, Lauriston Pastoral Company, Inverell, who also paid $3000, the equal second top price, for another ram.
Waverley Downs co-principal James Ballinger said that Lauriston PC had been long-term repeat buyers at the stud. Lauriston PC bought three rams averaging $2400.
Swanbrook Farming, Inverell also paid $3000 for a ram early in the catalogue, with two rams averaging $2150, while Ford End Pastoral Company, Delungra, also paid $3000 for one of two rams averaging $2300.
Volume buyers included Nordale Pastoral Company, Delungra with four rams to $1500, averaging $1150, while Borah Creek Pastoral, Bundarra, bought four rams averaging $1000.
Mr Ballinger said he and his mother Jude, were "very happy" with the result.
"Most people got what they were after," he said.
The selling agents were Schute Bell Badgery Lumby and AWN, with John Croake as the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.