Country comes to town for Grafton charity

The July Racing Carnival, hosted by the Clarence River Jockey Club, is a highlight on the annual social calendar, a highlight being the historic $200,000 Ramornie Cup.
However, a colourful affair held the preceding Sunday is now regarded as the day's biggest drawcard, as country folk come to town.
The $80,000 South Grafton Cup is run over 1600 meters, with the passing thunder of hooves drowning the punters' silence, as they watch with a focus and determination that is capped only by the social gathering under the giant marquee.
Hosted by local agency, Donovan Livestock and Property, the idea to host a "Beef at the Barriers" afternoon was borne out of the family company's 20th anniversary and the good will continues to flow each year.
"That first event was such a ripper day," recalls agency director Mitch Donovan.
"We all said we should make something of this and so we sat down and thought about how to make it work.
"We picked Little Windmills as a charity because they look after country kids. Everyone loves a charity and with that the Clarence River Jockey Club came on board."
Little Windmills prides itself on helping sick or injured children in rural and remote Australia to deal with their ongoing medical needs.
To date, Beef at the Barriers has raised $112,375 across six years, from a good start of $9100 in 2018 to $30,928 last year.
Only the post-COVID event of 2022 did better, netting $47,622 for Little Windmills.
"It all comes down to the generosity of the auction and raffle prizes," Mr Donovan said.
The bidding always takes place a few hours into the day, when so much social energy has filled the punters with confidence.
Indeed, there was one occasion when a cube-roll of beef sold for the price of an entire weaner steer, at $1100.
"We love it because it brings people to Grafton from all over," said Mr Donovan.
"Not just the Clarence Valley - from The Hunter to the Northern Tablelands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.