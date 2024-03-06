The Land
Home/News

Country comes to town for Grafton charity

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 6 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie and Mitch Donovan from Donovan Livestock and Property at their annual Beef at the Barriers race day fundraiser at the South Grafton Cup.
Sophie and Mitch Donovan from Donovan Livestock and Property at their annual Beef at the Barriers race day fundraiser at the South Grafton Cup.

The July Racing Carnival, hosted by the Clarence River Jockey Club, is a highlight on the annual social calendar, a highlight being the historic $200,000 Ramornie Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.