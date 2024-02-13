The Land
School Spectacular proves popular among students

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 13 2024 - 7:00pm
(Back) Jenna and Ayla hold the South Devon steers bred by Lee Pippard, Tannoch South Devons, Gerringong, and (front) Ella and Thomas. Picture by Hayley Warden
(Back) Jenna and Ayla hold the South Devon steers bred by Lee Pippard, Tannoch South Devons, Gerringong, and (front) Ella and Thomas. Picture by Hayley Warden

Starting as a small event in 2017 with only three schools, the highly successful South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular is growing in popularity, with more schools set to attend from a wider area than ever before from May 7-8, 2024.

