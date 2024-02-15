Labour shortage continues to be a problem

As the federal government looks to adjust the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, questions are being asked if enough is being done domestically to improve available labour.
Likely to be released this month, changes to the PALM scheme include workers being paid a minimum of 30 hours a week, even if they are unable to work due to shutdowns - a benefit domestic labourers do not receive.
The Nationals leader David Littleproud said the federal government needs to address inequalities in the new PALM guidelines where "there are serious inconsistencies with industrial relations rules when it comes to stand downs".
"New guidelines for PALM workers indicate they must be paid regardless of a stand down. The oversight means that PALM workers risk receiving greater conditions than Australian and migrant workers performing the same job in the same scenario," Mr Littleproud said.
Leader of the NSW Nationals Dugald Saunders said the proposed adjustments weren't fair and with 172,000 places needed to be filled in agriculture, and the PALM scheme only providing 16,000, changes were needed.
One producer feeling the pinch was David Caslick, who runs a mixed enterprise on the 445-hectare Melrose, Willow Tree, and is being forced to make significant changes in part due to labour issues.
Mr Caslick, with his farmhand daughter Sarah and second-in-charge Clint Aspinala, run 550 Santa Gertrudis/Angus breeders and crop wheat and canola. But it is their 1800-head Merino sheep operation which has suffered.
"We do whatever tasks the three of us can manage ourselves, but many of the husbandry sheep tasks need a team of contractors and we have struggled to get them together," Mr Caslick said.
"That, combined with a wild dog issue, has led us to move away from wool production and we will concentrate on prime lamb as well as focus more on our cropping operation.
"But even on that side of it, I'll call someone who has a spare truck at harvest, but can't find anyone to drive it."
Mr Caslick said he believes the labour shortage issue is a big one and the closure of agricultural colleges across the state has directly impacted on this.
He said closures of agricultural colleges, such as those at Hawkesbury and Orange has impacted on he amount of entry level workers.
Greg and Clare Gibson run a 2000-tree olive operation about 15 kilometres south of Forbes and they have resorted technology to cover their labour shortages.
"We were struggling to get labour in, using backpackers where we could," he said.
"Now we have gone to using mechanical options for tasks like pruning and picking to limit the amount of staff needed.
"The government is not doing enough to help."
Vito Mancini, Red Belly Citrus/Griffith District Citrus Growers Association:
"Productivity is probably just as important as employee participation and we're definitely struggling on both fronts.
"Prior to COVID we had the same contractor doing our business for a decade and during COVID he'd say 'look I can only get you six people' where we'd need 20.
"Now you just learn to rely on multiple people to try and sort out those things, so it's a mix of resident workers - Australian citizens, backpackers, visa holders and everything in between to try and get the jobs done."
Belinda Tumbers, Global Rice CEO:
"The SunRice Group has seen an improvement in the labour market across our regional operations, however, some skilled and seasonal roles remain harder to fill.
"We have been in conversation with Business NSW and the government to raise awareness of labour market conditions, including more recently with NSW Minister Anoulack Chanthivong, responsible for Industry and Trade and Innovation.
"The Minister understands the need to both attract and train workers with relevant skills."
Sam Turnbull, managing director Flipscreen Australia, Wagga Wagga:
"The lack of interest from the workplace is doing our head in - it's insane. It's incredible but we just can't get people. It seems that since COVID, everyone has disappeared.
"We are putting a lot of resources into recruitment. Have hired a fulltime recruitment person.
"We have initiated a program to start young people who are smart but not interested in an academic career through an apprenticeship."
Tim Cochrane, Numbaa Dairy, Nowra:
"There are a few skilled staff, and they know what they are worth. But all that is shuffling deck chairs.
"There are people who have no motivation to work but turn up because of unemployment benefits and stand around doing nothing and expect to be paid because they turned up."
Will Mitchell, Worksforyou Australia CEO, Wagga Wagga:
"It's certainly not what it used to be as there is not as many staff available.
"One thing that I found employing young men and women, most of the ages of 18 to mid-20s, is that a lot of them don't want to work anymore.
"We have even found the lack of responsibility in young people, not all young people, but there is certainly an amount of young people that aren't working."
