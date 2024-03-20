Passionate agriculture students excel in non-traditional pathway program

Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo, has paved the way for passionate agricultural students to advance their industry relevant experience and knowledge through a unique pathways program.
The Macquarie Agricultural Pathways Program, now in its third year, provides students with a genuine and organic introduction to careers in the agricultural industry.
By tailoring each individual's learning to their strengths and interests, the program aims to best prepare graduates for a successful career in agriculture.
Founded by the Macquarie Anglican Grammar School in partnership with Australian Strategic Materials and its subsidiary Toongi Pastoral Company in 2022, the pathways program has continued to expand each year.
Head of Macquarie Agricultural Pathways Program Tom Blackburn, said hands-on and in-person experiences are paramount to understanding the opportunities that agriculture presents.
"The program addresses a need for experiential and practical learning in the schooling lives of select students and provides somewhat of an alternative to the standard classroom model," he said.
"It emphasises the knowledge and understanding of current agricultural practices, mastery of practical competencies, personal skill acquisition including communication and networking as well as the attainment of formal certifications.
"I have been around farms my whole life, so being able to share my experience and leverage my contacts to help educate and upskill the next generation of agriculture is pretty special."
Currently, the stage four program, which includes years seven and eight, has been filled but has a wait list of eager students keen to participate.
"In year nine, students study the pathway program alongside other electives, before being provided an opportunity to accelerate their preliminary and HSC studies in agriculture and primary industries," Mr Blackburn said.
"Once the program is fully rolled out, participants will be able to have the Macquarie Agricultural Pathways Program make up part of their study load from year seven right through to year 12."
The program also prioritises a breadth of industry exposure.
"Our year nine group has assisted at the Annalara Dorper and White Dorper stud sale in Dubbo, as well as participated in a youth development workshop in Mudgee," Mr Blackburn said.
"Still to come this term is another industry day, participation in a local stud's artificial insemination program as well as a day out with local stock and station agents to better understand the role that they play."
Year nine student Archie Milgate, Trangie, jumped at the opportunity to accelerate his learning and fast-track his involvement in the industry.
Mr Milgate grew up on a cropping operation and has expressed a career interest in livestock and grain.
Like Mr Milgate, Max Taylor, Dubbo, also joined the program to advance his future in the industry.
"I live on a farm where we have an Angus stud called Big River Angus as well as run sheep and grow crops," he said.
"I've been doing things on the farm for most of my life and I want to continue to do that.
"I'm definitely considering a future in agriculture, in particular agronomy as I would like to know how to produce crops to the best they can be. I would also like to be involved in the livestock side.
"My favourite part of the program so far has been the information day held in Mudgee where we learnt about agronomy, meat and wool sheep, cattle, drones and veterinary science."
Since joining the program, year nine student Hugo Klopper, Narromine, said he had gained knowledge in weed and plant identification.
"My family originally farmed in South Africa but then moved to Australia where we now manage a farm outside Narromine," he said.
"I became involved because I would like more experience and knowledge for university as I'm considering a career as an agronomist.
"I have been involved in ag my whole life and would like to stay involved in it for the rest of my life."
