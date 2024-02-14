The Land
Solid demand at The Cliffs inaugural SheepMaster and Australian Whites sale

By Rebecca Nadge
February 14 2024 - 6:00pm
The top-priced Cliffs Composite sold for $3300. Pictured are The Cliffs stud principal Phil Thompson, auctioneer Peter Thomas, Nutrien Milling Thomas, Dubbo, buyer Geoff Burbidge, Binda, and Judi Thompson, The Cliffs. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
The Cliffs Shedding Sheep stud, Molong, drew a good crowd at its first on-property ram sale, with rams selling to three states as buyers chased hybrid vigour and new bloodlines.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

