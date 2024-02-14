The Land
No wind farm in our backyard thanks

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
February 15 2024 - 5:30am
Fifth generation farmers Sally and James Brazier, Nubrygyn, who will be affected by the wind farm project. Picture supplied.
Yet another country town has unwillingly been enlisted to the frontline of the wind farm battle - this time it's Molong.

