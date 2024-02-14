The Land
Home/News

Telling outback stories from behind the lens

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dust swirls in the yards. There is the sound of livestock bellowing in the background and the clink of gates as they open and close to draft animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.