Westvale Merinos complete 40th anniversary sale.

Consecutive on-property sales is no easy task for a stud master, it takes a lot of time and patience with Leo and Judy Blanch of Westvale Merinos knowing full well the requirements.
Through seasonal and market conditions the Blanch family of Wollun have continuously put forward their progeny and experienced the ups and downs of the livestock industry.
After the stud completed their 40th on-property sale Mr Blanch felt "relieved but at the same time disappointed".
"We've been through the peak of when the superfine wool industry was in such high demand you couldn't supply enough rams to your clients," he said.
"Unfortunately we are beginning to run short with some of those long-term clients as they are either making the switch to cattle or getting out of sheep and it's affecting the clearance rate at our sale.
"I felt our stock presented very well, we've done our best and we'll just have to give it another crack next year."
The New England stud sold 20 from 44 Merino rams to a top of $2200 and an average of $1005.
Several rams sold privately post sale.
Results were back on last year's $1386 average and $5100 top from 29 rams sold at a 61 per cent clearance rate.
New buyer John Woods, Guyra, purchased the top-priced ram for $2200.
Mr Woods normally buys his rams from Pomanara Merino, Sallys Flat, but was looking to inject new blood into his 1100 head Merino ewe flock.
"I was only coming here today to have a look at the rams and not buy anything but couldn't believe the price that the top ram was going for so I had to have him," he said.
The two-and-a-half-year-old March 2023 shorn Merino ram weighed 110.5 kilograms with a fibre diameter of 14.9 micron.
Return buyers NW Webber, Bendemeer, and SG and DR Morris, Bendemeer, both purchased three rams each to a. $800 average.
The sale was covered by Nutrien, Armidale, and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Guyra, with John Settree the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.