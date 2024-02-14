Bull sells for close to six figures at YavenVale Poll Herefords sale

James and Nicki Pearce, and Pat Pearce, YavenVale Poll Herefords, Adelong, fell just shy of hitting a $100,000 top price at their 25th annual on-property bull sale
They offered 135 bulls, of which 122 were homozygous poll.
"That is the most available at an on-property sale this season," James Pearce said.
"Mum and Dad offered and sold 44 bulls at their first sale, and we are proud to be able to offer this number today."
Of the 135 bulls offered, 112 sold to an average price of $9367 and a top price of $96,000.
The top-priced bull was an autumn 2022 drop, YavenVale Trump Card T350.
The homozygous poll was purchased by Sam Baulch, Jaclinton Poll Herefords, Warrnambool, Victoria.
The son of Limehills Streaker 150368 had estimated breeding values of +31 milk, +2.5 intramuscular fat and +83 400-day growth.
His full brother has been retained by the stud, and the Pearce family have reserved the right to retain semen from this bull for use within their herd.
For Mr Pearce, one of the most exciting aspects of this draft is the number of bulls on offer that are from new bloodlines.
"This sale marks the first sons to sell in Australia for KCF Bennett Resolve G595, FTF Testimony 828F and Bowen QC Q043," he said.
"Our focus on early growth combined with carcase quality, especially marbling shows the benefit of using Breedplan EBVs as a selection tool in breeding better cattle."
The sale was settled by Ray White GTSM, Albury, interfaced with AuctionsPlus, with Brian Leslie, Kialla, the guest auctioneer.
More to come.
