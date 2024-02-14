The Land
Home/News

Bull sells for close to six figures at YavenVale Poll Herefords sale

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated February 15 2024 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YavenVale Trump Card, with Nicki and Harry Pearce, YavenVale, Adelong, Matt Spry and James Brown, Ray White GTSM, Albury, and auctioneer Brian Leslie, Kialla, Victoria.
YavenVale Trump Card, with Nicki and Harry Pearce, YavenVale, Adelong, Matt Spry and James Brown, Ray White GTSM, Albury, and auctioneer Brian Leslie, Kialla, Victoria.

James and Nicki Pearce, and Pat Pearce, YavenVale Poll Herefords, Adelong, fell just shy of hitting a $100,000 top price at their 25th annual on-property bull sale

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.