The Land
Home/News

Boutique olive grove reaps rewards despite challenging seasons

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adina Vineyard and Olive Grove production manager Dirk Ashburner. Picture supplied
Adina Vineyard and Olive Grove production manager Dirk Ashburner. Picture supplied

The seasons of change have thrown up varying challenges for Adina Vineyard and Olive Grove over the last few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.