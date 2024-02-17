The Land
Home/News

Fifty years with Elders livestock agency

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Maher with his Centenary Medal presented in by prime minister John Howard
Brian Maher with his Centenary Medal presented in by prime minister John Howard
Brian Maher in action drafting sheep for a loyal client. Photo: supplied
Brian Maher in action drafting sheep for a loyal client. Photo: supplied

...you've got to be honest, you've got to be reliable and you've got to be on time, and you have to listen.

- Brian Maher, after 50 years with Elders

Integrity and an ability to listen, were the mainstays of Brian Maher's long career as a livestock agent acting on behalf of clients across the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.