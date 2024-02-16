Fox and Lillie Rural expands into Gunning area

Fox and Lillie Rural has expanded their reach, acquiring Southern Wool Traders in Gunning.
Fox and Lillie Rural's Managing Director, Jonathan Lillie said the area has both now, and historically, always been a very strong Merino wool growing area.
Mr Lillie said the Fox and Lillie Group has had a longstanding relationship with Southern Wool Traders for over twenty years, and the acquisition has been a logical step.
Southern Wool Traders has built up their business over the last 36 years and Fox and Lillie will continue to service the existing customer base as normal, with added services of fixed-price wool brokerage, quick turnaround from the shed to auction, services with prompt payment, and on-farm pickup.
Southern Wool Traders owners, Greg McDonald and John Burton have stayed on in the short term to support the transition of the business while Ben Alchin, who has worked at the store for over six years, will stay on as a wool buyer.
Mr Burton said the acquisition would mean "business as usual" for their existing clients under the Fox and Lillie Rural banner, with the added benefits of more marketing opportunities for their wool including wool brokerage services.
Justin Beer and Toby Haylock who worked in Fox and Lillie Rural's Wagga Wagga wool store operations, relocated to Gunning in the early new year to support the company's expansion in the area.
Justin Beer has taken a wool marketing representative and store manager role, and Toby Haylock will be a wool buyer. Sal Williams has also joined the Gunning team as a store person.
