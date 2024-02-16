Nampara Angus' industry 'change-up' bull to NSW buyer

An Angus bull with tremendous presence and bone as well as an outstanding data set including an huge eye muscle area figure stole the limelight at Nampara stud's annual bull sale at Lucindale, SA, on Tuesday.
There had been a strong pre-sale interest in the bull, Nampara Powershift T134, and stud principals Nat and Stuart Hann also highly rated the Texas Powershift son which sold for the $66,000 sale high.
The Hanns had made the decision to retain a half share in semen and marketing rights.
"It is rare to get that moderate birth to high growth spread, calving ease and still have that proper thump - he is as good a big bull as we have had," Mr Hann said.
Many of his figures ranked in the top 5-10pc including calving ease of his daughters at 8.5, 200-day weight of +60, 400-day weight of +110 and 600-day weight of +140 and +13.6 for eye muscle area.
Elders auctioneer Ross Milne described the 22-month-old as a "change up bull" for the industry which prompted a flurry of bids from $12,000 to $60,000.
Competition slowed before the 974kg bull was knocked down to Hewitt Agribusiness via a phone bid for $66,000.
Powershift T134 will be used in their bull breeding program.
This made it the highest priced bull sold during SA Angus Week and not far off Nampara's $67,500 sale high of 2023.
The sale topper was one of four embryo transfer brothers from the same flush which shone in the sale averaging $33,500.
In a real coup for the stud, Ben and Wendy Payne, Texas stud, Warialda, whose genetics have had a big influence on Nampara's stud recently outlaid $28,000 to buy, Nampara Powershift T144. This bull was one of many which had been used as a yearling on Nampara's commercial heifers.
Overall 92 of 93 bulls averaged $12,293.
Last year the Powershift sons were the highest averaging sire group in the sale and the second draft were equally well received with 16 sons averaging $20,500.
The first son of Texas Mt Kaputar to be offered, Nampara Mt Kaputar, made the $38,000 second highest price.
The successful buyer of the 16-month-old was Elders southern livestock manager who put together a syndicate of two of his clients Greg Fisher, CR Pastoral, Woolumbool, and Chris Schinckel, HB Schinckel and Sons, Naracoorte, SA.
The two commercial breeders - who were among the underbidders on the top-priced bull - will share the bull in their herds using natural joining and AI.
Mr Gogel said the lot 6 bull caught their eye at Beef Week for his weight for age- 734kg in late January.
"His power and capacity for what he was as a baby is pretty outstanding," he said.
"He is pretty good on the figures too, a conservative birth and calving-ease bull, so we can use him both ways with heifer and cow joinings, but certainly the growth and power to give us some progeny on the other end."
In a sign of the Nampara's standing as an Angus stud, bulls sold to four states.
Thirteen bulls were knocked down to online buyers including lot 68, Nampara Powershift T71 which sold to Winton, Qld, for $20,000.
Many of the top-end buyers came with similar budgets to 2023, not afraid to spend $12,000 to $15,000, but there were also 38 bulls sold between $6000 and $8000.
The biggest buyer among the 80 registered bidders were KM Sawers, Coonalpyn, SA, with five bulls to $22,000 averaging $13,600.
LS Johnson and Son, Naracoorte, bought four bulls to $12,000 for a $10,000 average.
The Hann family were pleased with the result describing it as a sale with "something for everyone" in terms of bull buying budgets.
"The average is back on last year but given the year it is still a good result, it was particularly pleasing to see breeders who have bought our bulls keep coming back and following what we are doing," Mrs Hann said.
"We are always trying to get a more even, more consistent line up without losing our type and I think we were rewarded for that."
Mr Milne congratulated the Hanns on the evenness of the draft and breeding commercially orientated cattle.
"The top end was very much appreciated but people got pretty good value too - there were a lot of bulls sold between $6000 and $10,0000 which is very affordable in any environment," he said.
Elders was the sole selling agent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.