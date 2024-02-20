Dearer trend for weaner steers at Tamworth feature sale

Weaner steers sold to a dearer trend at the Tamworth Early Bird Feature Weaner Sale with plenty of competition from Queensland buyers last Friday.
With 4424 cattle yarded for the sale, the lead of the weaner steers sold from $810 to $1380 a head with a good number going for $1300 or more.
Converting to cents a kilogram, many drafts sold from 375c/kg to 463c/kg.
Weaner heifers also sold to a dearer trend, going for anywhere between $480 and $930.
Prices for yearling steers ranged from $510 to $1500 with the best steers being as much as $73 dearer.
Meanwhile, yearling heifers sold to a mostly cheaper trend, prices ranged from $500 to $1220, with Angus heifers back $90, MLA's Stephen Adams said.
Mr Adams said those cheaper trends continued with the cow and calf market.
"A lack of quality affected the cow and calf market with all categories selling to a cheaper trend of $527 to $923 a unit," he said.
Unjoined cows with calves sold from $1100 to $1730, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows with calves topped at $2550 and PTIC heifers sold to $2050.
Along with the local pens, cattle also came from Gloucester, Gulgong, Barraba, Walcha and Narrabri while buyers from Taroom and Goondiwindi in Queensland along with Dubbo and Dunedoo provided strong competition for locals.
The sale started strongly when M and J Dale, Gulgong, sold two Heart Angus-blood yearling steers for $1500.
A and S Arnold, Dungowan, then sold nine Waverley-blood steers for $1350 before Koolewong Partnership, Winton, sold four Kansas-blood, Angus steers for $1350.
Another run of Kansas-blood steers also sold well.
Robert and Lee Bowman, Bonnie Doon, Manilla, offered 21 Angus steers, seven to nine months, that sold for $1350.
Mr Bowman was "very happy" with the result and said he planned to sell more of the steers in a month's time.
David and Frank Webeck, Kywarra, Bingara, sold a pen of 12 Angus-cross steers for $1330 while Top End Jack Partnership, Gloucester, sold a pen of 16 Knowla-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1380 and Mountain View Ag sold a pen of 30 Angus steers for $1350.
Kermode Pastoral Company, Walcha, sold back-to-back pens of heifers for good prices.
First was a pen of 11 Angus/Hereford heifers which sold for $1030 before a pen of Herefords sold for $960.
G and R Demanuelle, Kingswood, sold Angus yearling heifers for $1220 while B O'Keefe sold Angus heifers to $1150.
Geraldine Grazing, Niangala, sold a pen of 40 Angus cows with calves for $2550 while Killain Angus, Tamworth, offered 80 PTIC Angus heifers, joined to Killain Powerplay S6, which sold for $2050.
The sale was conducted by Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
