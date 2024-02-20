The Land
Dearer trend for weaner steers at Tamworth feature sale

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Phillip Hetherington, Garvin and Cousens, Tamworth, with David and Frank Webeck's pen of Angus-cross steers which sold for $1330 a head at Tamworth last Friday. Picture by Ben Jaffrey.
Weaner steers sold to a dearer trend at the Tamworth Early Bird Feature Weaner Sale with plenty of competition from Queensland buyers last Friday.

