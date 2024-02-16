Interstate support at third Bulmar Ultra White annual sale

A pair of operations have joined forces to purchase the two top-priced rams at the third Bulmar Ultra White annual sale at the Dubbo Showgrounds.
Bully and Marisa Malherbe, Bulmar Ultra White stud, offered 67 rams, which averaged 95 kilograms, eight stud ewes and five commercial ewe lots at the sale on Wednesday, February 14.
Directly after the sale, the top-priced ram, Bulmar 230155, was secured for $10,000 by Genelink Ultra Whites, Narine, SA ,and Glen Park Whites & Ultra Whites, Wentworth.
The April-drop ram weighed 98 kilograms and was sired by Bulmar 220800.
The second top-priced ram, Bulmar 220360, was also purchased by Genelink Ultra Whites and Glen Park Whites & Ultra Whites, for $5000.
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values were in the top 10 per cent for birth weight and also in the top 20pc for post weaning fat depth, post weaning eye muscle depth and intramuscular fat.
The February-drop ram weighed 114 kilograms.
At the sale, 44 rams were sold to an average of $2585 while four stud ewes sold to a top of $500 and average of $500.
Volume buyers included Marda Partnerships, Lake Cargelligo, who secured 13 rams which averaged $2404.
Ben and Andrea McKenzie, BAM Pastoral, Cunnamulla, Qld, purchased six rams top average $2625.
Bulmar's Mr and Mrs Malherbe were very impressed with the lineup of rams on offer.
"These are the best run of rams on offer to date," Mr Malherbe said.
Seven new buyers were at the sale with some coming as far as Cunnamulla, Qld, to select their pick of rams from the draft.
In the program, Mr and Mrs Malherbe's focus on structural soundness and longevity and feedback from their buyers show why people travel for the sale.
"We will continue to breed and believe in our product and we value honesty and integrity," Mrs Malherbe said.
This sale was sentimental and emotions were running high on the day.
Two weeks earlier, Mrs Malherbe's father, Jan Myburgh, Iron Rock Dorpers, Murringo, passed away.
Mr Myburgh was cherished by both Mr and Mrs Malherbe and a minute of silence was conducted at the beginning of the sale to pay their respects.
The sale was conducted by AWN with Greg Miller, AWN Parkes as auctioneer.
