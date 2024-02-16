Cressbrook Merino post $6250 top.

Repeat buyers along with a respectable average is what came out of Cressbrook Merinos annual on-property sale on Friday..
The Armidale based stud posted an average of $1884 from 77 combined merino horned and polled rams. From the 77 rams offered, 65 sold to a top of $6250 to a return buyer of over 20 years Eastern Fall Grazing, Guyra.
Over 15 registered bidders were in attendance with a strong local new england support playing their part throughout the sale.
The Fullon family of Cressbrook have now came in with the fourth highest sale average among the new england merino on-property sales for the year to date just behind Nerstane, Yalgoo and Lorelmo at the completion of their sale.
Results were slightly back on last years $2805 average from 70 rams at a 90pc clearance rate but up on the $5000 top.
Before the ram sale kicked off, 484 merino surplus ewes cleared for an average of $59 going to local buyer Neil Clayton, Armidale.
Forster & Sons, Uralla placed a floor in the sale and completed their draft with 15 rams to average $1666.
UNE Rural Properties, Armidale bought 10 rams to average $1175.
Long term return buyer Golland Partnership, Quirindi purchased 7 rams to average $3000.
The top priced ram sold to local return buyer of over 20 years Tom Schaefer from Eastern Fall Grazing, Guyra.
The horned ram tested in the top 10pc in the breed for fibre production plus and the top 20pc for yearling clean fleece weight.
Mr Schaefer will add his 5 rams from the sale to which they averaged $2550 to his 1100 merino ewe flock.
From the 77 rams offered, only 22 rams did not test in the top 20pc or higher within the breed for fibre production plus.
Cressbrook Merino stud principal reflected on the sale that they had "a strong presence of return buyers" to assist them to their 85pc clearance rate.
"We had several of our clients comment that this year was probably our most even line of rams with all good figures" said Mr Fulloon.
The sale was covered by Nutrien Armidale with John Settree the auctioneer taking bids.
