The Land
Hawkesbury, Camden through to Sydney Royal Show for Young Woman competition

Andrew Norris
Andrew Norris
Updated February 18 2024 - 11:47am, first published 11:39am
Two of the rowdiest tables of the night, being those there to support the Hawkesbury Show and Camden Show Young Woman representatives, raised the Penrith Paceway function centre's roof with their cheers as the winners were announced on Saturday night.

