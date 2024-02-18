What's that smell? Traveller finds stink bug pocket passenger

A stinky pest that could threaten agriculture has hitchhiked its way in the pocket of a travellers pants who had just arrived from Asia.
The traveller who found the first brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) in their luggage put it into a jar and froze it before calling the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
Further investigations detected another stink bug hidden in the pocket of a pair of pants from the luggage.
The DPI is undertaking ongoing surveillance to ensure no stink bugs have escaped or established outside the house.
NSW Farmers policy director Ash Cooper said the detection was proof biosecurity had to be front of mind, all the time.
"Catching this pest and calling authorities is the right thing to do, but it's far better if we stop them from entering the country in the first place. Biosecurity is a shared responsibility, and it is important the risk creators are doing their part in keeping Australia safe," Mr Cooper said.
"We've seen the impact of pests such as Varroa mite, and the potential of Red Imported Fire Ants recently.
"We simply can't afford to let new pests into the country, and that's why we need an ongoing commitment to strict biosecurity measures and screening."
It's not the first time the stink bug has found its way onto Australian shores as the pest - the size of a five cent coin - has led to delays for the delivery of new cars over the years including as recent as 2019.
In August 2018, brown marmorated stink bug was successfully eradicated in NSW following the detection of the pest in western Sydney warehouses in the 2017-18 summer.
The latest find has sparked calls from the government to urge travellers arrived in NSW from Europe or Asia to check their luggage.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said this exotic pest was not present in Australia and infrequent detections associated with imports and international travel have been managed through diligent surveillance by national and state biosecurity authorities.
"Not only does this stink bug release a disgusting odour, it's a serious threat to households and horticultural industries as it damages plants, including vegetable and fruit crops and ornamental trees," Ms Moriarty said.
"Look for brown marmorated stink bug in your luggage, including clothes and shoes, around the home and in yards and call the NSW Exotic Plant Pest Hotline, 1800 084 881 if you find any - dead or alive."
The stink bug feeds on fruiting plants including apples, peaches, raspberries, sweet corn, green beans, capsicums and tomatoes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.