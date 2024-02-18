The Land
What's that smell? Traveller finds stink bug pocket passenger

By Samantha Townsend
February 19 2024 - 10:00am
Brown marmorated stink bug could threaten Ausrtalian agriculture. Picture by NSW DPI
A stinky pest that could threaten agriculture has hitchhiked its way in the pocket of a travellers pants who had just arrived from Asia.

