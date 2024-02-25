The Cooks tie the knot on their picturesque property

There couldn't have been a more fitting backdrop for Heath and Madeline Cook's wedding.
Heath, Dorrigo, and Madeline, nee McDonald, Redland Bay, Qld, married on their dairy farm, Misery Mountain Dairy at Dorrigo, on November 25, 2023.
The ceremony location overlooked the milking platform paddocks and the reception paddock was directly across the road on the heifer run the Cooks purchased in April 2023.
Not only are Heath and Madeline involved with the dairy industry, but it is how the couple met.
That was back in 2020 with Heath owning-operating Misery Mountain Dairy as a proud supplier of Norco Co-operative and Madeline working as a service provider in the dairy industry.
Fast forward to 2023 and the Cooks were saying I do in front of friends and family before leaving a physical mark on the property.
"After a beautiful shower of rain during the ceremony, we branded our initials into the arbour made by the groom," Madeline said.
Having their nearest and dearest was incredibly special for Madeline and Heath.
Along with making the weekend all the more memorable, they helped pull everything together.
"We were very thankful to share the entire weekend with our guests, starting with Friday night dinner at the Dorrigo RSL and culminating in Sunday breakfast by the dairy," Madeline said.
"Our families put in a substantial effort to help us prepare for the day - from mowing the ceremony site and washing the car to towing bogged trucks in and out of the paddock."
The couple also made sure everyone had a memorable day as well.
Firstly, guests were given coffee mugs - which related specifically to each guest - that were hand picked and designed by Madeline and Heath.
They could use it throughout the night at the Kombi Keg bar and then took it home with them.
The couple also created a personalised deck of cards with a photo of each guest on one side and a different question on the other addressed to the bride and groom along the lines of: 'What should we do to celebrate our first anniversary?'.
When guests were called up to get their mug, they also got a card of another guest who they had to track down and get them to write the answer to the question on the back.
"It was a fantastic ice breaker and we now have a very unique guest book," Madeline said.
As Heath continues to run Misery Mountain Dairy, Madeline is juggling study with being at the farm four days a week as well.
Madeline is studying as a student doctor at the University of New England School of Rural Medicine in Armidale.
Previously, Madeline was based in Gatton, Qld, where she was studying veterinary science, while Heath was in Dorrigo and the couple had 12 months in a long-distance relationship.
They described it as tough, especially with COVID border closures for six months of that time, but they came through it stronger than ever.
"We would call each other several times a day to stay connected," Madeline said.
"After the borders reopened, Heath would visit for a few days every month, which coincided with when he was travelling to Queensland for board meetings.
"The long distance really solidified that we are soulmates."
Lou Walpole, Dorrigo Photographic Services, shot the wedding while Maree Connellan, Maree's Marriages and Ceremonies, Dorrigo, served as celebrant.
Dee Lawson, Chique, Armidale, did the hair, Rosemerin, Armidale, provided the flowers while cousin of the bride Caitlin Greenway did the makeup.
Mikayla Greenway, another cousin of the bride, put together the dessert bar, Black Iron Smokers and BBQ, Coffs Harbour, catered the event while drinks were provided by Kombi Keg and the tipis and furnishings were by The Tipi Hire Co.
