The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Results are telling, now it's time to act

By Lucy Knight
February 25 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There must be greater emphasis on the need to properly inform landholders on the full list of impacts of construction, Lucy Knight writes. Picture via Shutterstock
There must be greater emphasis on the need to properly inform landholders on the full list of impacts of construction, Lucy Knight writes. Picture via Shutterstock

The nation's energy ministers must be locked in a room when they meet in Canberra next week and not allowed out until they agree on an immediate path forward to deliver fair and equitable ground rules around land access and the transition to renewable energy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.