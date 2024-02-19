Alfoxton Dohne equal $3000

Alfoxton Dohne have rounded out their 21st on-property sale with an 85 per cent clearance rate. The New England stud sold 55 from 65 Dohne rams to an $1646 average with a $3000 equal top.
Return buyers were out in force with all successful purchases through repeat clients of the stud.
Results where back on last years 94pc clearance rate from 75 rams which averaged $1861.
It was the stud's first Dohne ram sale since the passing of Alfoxton founder Mr Peter Clonan in September 2023. Mr Clonan was 88 years old and had a large input into the stud's success over the years.
The stud is now run by Mr Clonan's son Chris along with his wife Cindy.
Volume buyer Bucknell Grazing, Bukkalla, purchased 15 rams to average $1466, slightly back from their 24 rams and $1562 average from the year before.
Repeat buyer Millgararr Partnership, Warialda, rounded out their sale draft with 10 rams to average $1250.
Queensland buyer Barden Partnership, Cunnamulla, purchased seven rams to average $1071.
Noteable buyer from the day was Ian Uebergang and Kate Cutler from Oakhurst Partnership, North Star, who completed their sale draft with 14 rams to average $2314.
Among those 14 rams were the equal top-priced rams from the sale going for $3000.
One of the top priced rams was Alf22-961, 102.5 kilograms, with a fibre diameter of 17.7 micron and 31 millimetre eye muscle depth.
Oakhurst Partnership has been buying from Alfoxton for more than 12 years and have based their bloodline off the stud's Dohne genetics.
The commercial operation just south of Boggabilla operate 4200 Dohne ewes across 6070 hectares.
Alfoxton stud principal Chris Clonan will be attending the buyers property the following day to class their maiden ewes along with delivering the successful purchased rams.
"We were fortunate that a lot of our return clients sold their lambs early last year before the market drop and received good prices which brought confidence through our rams again this year," Mr Clonan said.
"Overall the sale draft averaged 91 kilograms and I was really pleased with how they presented today, at the back end of November last year we were drought feeding the rams and I was quite concerned with how they were tracking but they have really progressed the last couple of months."
The sale was covered by AWN Squires, Inverell, with Robbie Bloch the auctioneer.
