The Land
Home/News

Alfoxton Dohne equal $3000

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated February 19 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Bloch and Theo Golding, AWN Squires, Inverell, with Chris Clonan, Alfoxton, and Harold Manttan, AWN, alongside top buyers Ian Uebergang and Kate Cutler, Oakhurst Partnership, North Star.
Robbie Bloch and Theo Golding, AWN Squires, Inverell, with Chris Clonan, Alfoxton, and Harold Manttan, AWN, alongside top buyers Ian Uebergang and Kate Cutler, Oakhurst Partnership, North Star.

Alfoxton Dohne have rounded out their 21st on-property sale with an 85 per cent clearance rate. The New England stud sold 55 from 65 Dohne rams to an $1646 average with a $3000 equal top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.