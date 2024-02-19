Weaner steers to $1330 at Maitland

Cows with calves and steers sold to good competition during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald, Maitland, said the quality and condition was mixed across the yarding for 1080 head, but there was a lot of good store cattle offered.
"Overall, the market was good, but pregnancy-tested-in-calf females were a bit harder to shift at current prices, although that could be quality related," Mr McDonald said.
"Buyers were in attendance from Parkes, Glen Innes, Tamworth, the Upper Hunter and Tamworth."
Weaner steers mostly sold from $450 to $1210 and averaged $880. One top-quality pen topped at $1330.
The weaner heifers sold from $400 to $1000 and averaged $600, which was $100 cheaper than the last store cattle sale in Maitland.
Yearling steers were firm to slightly dearer and averaged $1250. Most pens ranged from $800 to $1480.
Just a few three-year-old grown steers were offered and sold to a firm market ranging from $1200 to $1400.
PTIC heifers slipped about $100 in value and most sold from $800 to $1600 and averaged $1180.
The top PTIC cows sold a little better than the PTIC heifers, but still slipped about $50 across the offering.
Most PTIC cows sold from $700 to $1700. Joined cows attracted bids from $700 to $1480.
The cows with calves were $50 dearer and ranged from $900 to $2300.
Bowe and Lidbury conducted the sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.