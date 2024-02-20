Buyers come from across the eastern states to purchase Injemira bulls

The opening lot of the Injemira Poll Hereford Bull and Commercial PTIC Female Sale set a hot pace and nothing was able to catch it with buyers coming from right across the eastern states.
Injemira Patriarch T340 was elevated from lot 47 to be sold first in the run of bulls and went for $75,000 at the Injemira Sale Complex, Book Book, south east of Wagga Wagga, on Tuesday, February 20.
He was purchased by the Elsom family, Macarthur, Vic.
The 724-kilogram bull, sired by of Bowen Patriatch P017 and out of Injemira Happy Day J042, had estimated breeding values of +1.9 scrotal, +7.1 eye muscle area, +1.1 rub and +2.1 rump.
The catalogue described the T340 as "an absolute standout from a very young age".
"The data set is really strong with excellent calving ease and tremendous carcase data with the highlight being muscle in the top two per cent of the breed," the catalogue read.
"An outstanding sire that we look forward to seeing his contribution he makes to the purchasers herd."
In the middle of the catalogue, back-to-back lots sold for $40,000.
Firstly, Injemira Patriarch T344, sired by of Bowen Patriatch P017 and out of Injemira Dominetta Q187, sold for $40,000 to Ardno Livestock Trust, Ob Flat, SA.
Injemira Heidelberg T343, sired by Days Q195 and out of Injemira Margaret N191, then sold to Willinga Pastoral, Wandoan, Qld.
Of the 91 bulls offered, 85 sold to an average of $11,929, and there was a total clearance of the 167 PTIC females offered to a top price of $2175 and average price of $2017.
The auction was settled by Elders, Albury, with Nutrien, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, while Brett Shea, Elders, auctioned the heifers while guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, drew bids on the bulls.
