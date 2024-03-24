Nudicover is coming to the country

Nudicover Mesh Clothing is a lightweight and comfortable option for farmers that keeps them protected from the sun and insects, and cool during the heat too.

An ideal alternative to polo shirts and long sleeved shirts, Nudicover provides UPF50+ panels with the mesh also being a great cover-up for midge, flies and sandflies.

Nudicover Clothing Designer and Director Gail Smith says Nudicover mesh clothing is also super quick to dry, plus it's an effective alternative to spraying yourself with toxic pesticide and applying other chemicals just to go outside and work.

"Reducing toxins and covering up is a win-win for your health, the environment and every generation protecting your most important assets - you and your family," she said.

While the clothing is ideal for farmers working on the farm, it can also be worn for leisure too, to keep you protected and much cooler for sport or travel.



All Nudicover shirts can be used as a rashie for swimming and are super quick to dry, which alleviates the soggy rashie routine.

Mrs Smith is the brainchild behind Nudicover after she developed a severe allergy to insect bites and started facing health issues after spraying herself with a deet-based repellent.

"Little did I know that this decision would lead to a battle with chemical poisoning and a debilitating skin condition that plagued me for the next five years," she said.

Determined to break free from the shackles of chemicals, Mrs Smith made a courageous pledge to go as chemical-free as possible.

This involved no more sunscreen, no more repellents, and no more endless treatments for psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis.

As if her skin issues weren't enough, Mrs Smith also had to endure the dreaded hot flushes that often accompany menopause.

"The combination of these challenges left me feeling trapped indoors, unable to enjoy my once-beloved outdoor activities," she said.

"It was a devastating blow to my love for the great outdoors and her overall quality of life."

But Mrs Smith, being the resilient and resourceful woman she was, refused to let these obstacles define her.

She embarked on a quest to find suitable clothing that would provide coverage without causing her to overheat.

"After countless disappointments with the available options on the market, I had a brilliant idea: why not create my own clothing using lightweight mesh fabrics?" she said.

So she set to work, crafting a long-sleeve shirt with mesh fabric, that not only kept her cool, but also proved to be perfect for swimming and water sports due to its quick-drying properties.

Word of Mrs Smith's innovative clothing spread like wildfire among her friends and family, who were eager to get their hands on these game-changing garments.

Encouraged by their enthusiasm, Mrs Smith decided to take her passion to the next level.

She collaborated with the Chamber of Commerce and embarked on a journey of design and manufacturing, giving birth to her very own range of functional practical cool mesh clothing.

Fast forward five years, and Nudicover has amassed an enormous fan base across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Hawaii.

Thanks to the incredible power of word-of-mouth and exciting collaborations with sports such as outrigger, dragonboat, rowing, surf lifesaving, and beach volleyball, Nudicover Mesh Clothing has become the absolute essential for anyone living in hot climates.

Nudicover is the only clothing company in the world dedicated to designing a full range of functional and practical cool mesh clothing.

