Canberra Royal 2024: Australian Lowline results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goonoola Livestock, Cargo
Junior champion bull: Cann Valley The Big Bang exhibited by Vicki Gilbert, Terip Terip,Vic.
Reserve junior champion bull: Rotherwood U2 Revival exhibited by Vicki Gilbert Terip Terip, Vic.
Junior champion female: Cann Valley Uncanny exhibited by Cann Valley Cattle Company and Consultancy, Lemnos, Vic.
Reserve junior champion female: Rotherwood That's My Girl exhibited by Vicki Gilbert, Terip Teri, Vic.
Senior champion bull: Whitby Farm Mr Darcy exhibited by K and G Lorains, Zeerust, Vic.
Reserve senior champion bull: Muscateer Valley Storm exhibited by Muscateer Valley, Oakville.
Senior champion female: Cann Valley New Moon exhibited by Cann Valley Cattle Company and Consultancy, Lemnos, Vic.
Reserve senior champion female: Whitby Farm Sweet Heart exhibited K and G Lorains, Zeerust, Vic.
Grand champion bull: Cann Valley The Big Bang exhibited by Vicki Gilbert, Terip Terip,Vic.
Grand champion female: Cann Valley New Moon exhibited by Cann Valley Cattle Company and Consultancy, Lemnos, Vic.
Supreme exhibit: Cann Valley New Moon exhibited by Cann Valley Cattle Company and Consultancy, Lemnos, Vic.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Vicki Gilbert, Terip Terip, Vic.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Cann Valley Cattle Company and Consultancy, Lemnos, Vic.
Breeders group: Muscateer Valley, Oakville.
