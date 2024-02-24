Canberra Royal 2024: Highland results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo
Junior champion bull: Archie the 1st of Elliweek exhibited by Elliweek Highlands, Kanoona.
Junior champion female: Kapheira May of Glenstrae exhibited by Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale.
Reserve junior champion female: Paislig Riabhach of Koolah Creek exhibited by Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale.
Senior champion bull: Lady Grace of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Jindabyne.
Senior champion female: Lady Grace of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Jindabyne.
Reserve senior champion female: Keelan of Dalmara exhibited by Elliweek Highlands, Kanoona.
Grand champion bull: Kingsley of Jindabyne exhibited of Jazala Highlands, Numurkah, Vic.
Grand champion female: Lady Grace of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Jindabyne.
Supreme exhibit: Lady Grace of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland Cattle, Jindabyne.
