The Land
Home/News

Canberra Royal 2024: Highland results

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 24 2024 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme Highland exhibit, Lady Grace of Jindabyne withJeanette Rowlings, Highlands Australia, Jacqui Percy and Sarah Vaughn, Jindabyne Highlands, judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock Cargo and Eliza Babazogli. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Supreme Highland exhibit, Lady Grace of Jindabyne withJeanette Rowlings, Highlands Australia, Jacqui Percy and Sarah Vaughn, Jindabyne Highlands, judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock Cargo and Eliza Babazogli. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.