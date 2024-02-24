Canberra Royal 2024: Simmental results

Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Barraba and Nathan Hindmarsh, Braidwood.
Junior champion bull: VC Umpire, exhibited by VC Simmentals, Binda.
Reserve junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Tikardo, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs, The Baldry family, Illabo.
Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Target exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs, The Baldry family, Illabo.
Reserve junior champion female: Tennysonvale Tessa exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs, The Baldry family, Illabo.
Senior champion female: VC Cream Soda T035 exhibited by TAFE NSW Richmond College, Richmond.
Reserve senior champion female: VC Hyacinths exhibited by TAFE NSW Richmond College, Richmond.
Grand champion bull: VC Umpire, exhibited by VC Simmentals, Binda.
Grand champion female: Tennysonvale Target exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs, The Baldry family, Illabo.
Supreme exhibit: VC Umpire, exhibited by VC Simmentals, Binda.
Breeders group: Tennysonvale breeders group, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs, The Baldry family, Illabo.
