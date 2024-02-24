Canberra Royal 2024: Dexter results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo
Junior champion bull: Carragheen Usher exhibited by Louise Ball and Don Hearne, Cootamundra.
Reserve junior champion bull: Paradigm The General exhibited by Paradigm Farm Dexter Cattle, Killawarra.
Junior champion female: Carragheen Tallulah exhibited by Louise Ball and Don Hearme, Cootamundra.
Reserve junior champion female: St Francis of Assisi Luna exhibited by St Francis of Assisi primary school, Wodonga.
Senior champion bull: Carragheen Serendipity exhibited by Louise Ball and Don Hearme, Cootamundra.
Senior champion female: Paradigm Princess Midge exhibited by Paradigm Farm Dexter Cattle, Killawarra.
Reserve senior champion female: Carragheen Red Poopy exhibited by Mijota Park Dexters, Kingsvale.
Grand champion bull: Carragheen Serendipity exhibited by Louise Ball and Don Hearme, Cootamundra.
Grand champion female: Carragheen Tallulah exhibited by Louise Ball and Don Hearme, Cootamundra.
Supreme exhibit: Carragheen Serendipity exhibited by Louise Ball and Don Hearme, Cootamundra.
