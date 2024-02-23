Canberra Royal 2024: Galloway results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goonoola Livestock, Cargo
Junior champion female: Minto Black Sprite exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass.
Reserve junior champion female: Greenthorpe Tina exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden.
Senior champion bull: Minto Lincoln exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass.
Senior champion female: Minto Kristy 7th exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass.
Reserve senior champion female: Lilliesleaf Raven exhibited by Lilliesleaf Galloways, Yass.
Grand champion bull:Minto Lincoln exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass.
Grand champion female: Minto Black Sprite exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass.
Supreme exhibit: Minto Black Sprite exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Murrumburrah High School, Harden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.