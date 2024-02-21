The Land
Home/Markets

Confidence in the calves

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 22 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Bowman, Bonnie Doon, Manilla, and Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey, Manilla, with 21 Angus steers that sold for $1350 a head at Tamworth. Picture by Ben Jaffrey.
Robert Bowman, Bonnie Doon, Manilla, and Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey, Manilla, with 21 Angus steers that sold for $1350 a head at Tamworth. Picture by Ben Jaffrey.

Cattle are shaping up well for upcoming weaner sales with large numbers of good quality expected to hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.