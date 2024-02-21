The Land
Learn how Dr Schouten is keeping bee diseases at bay in the Pacific

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
February 21 2024 - 8:00pm
Harvesting honey in the PNG Highlands are beekeeping guru Mr Wilson Tomato, Dr Cooper Schouten and Mr Paki Billy in partnership with Market Development Facility and Highlands Honey. Picture supplied by Dr Cooper Schouten
From a young age, it never sat well with Dr Cooper Schouten that so many people globally go to bed hungry every night and don't have access to basic things like fresh water, healthcare and education.

