Water take metering barriers are hurting compliance

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
February 22 2024 - 7:00pm
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller is calling on the NSW Government to address metering compliance barriers.
As the non-urban metering compliance deadline looms for the Macquarie Valley, a key advocacy group is saying there are barriers which are making it "next to impossible" for water users to be compliant with regulations.

