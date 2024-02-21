The Land
Paddy melon, an invasive weed, could be turned into a viable economic crop

February 22 2024 - 5:00am
Prickly paddy melon (emcucumis-myriocarpusem) is one of the country's most invasive weeds. Picture supplied
Prickly paddy melon (emcucumis-myriocarpusem) is one of the country's most invasive weeds. Picture supplied

One of the most invasive Australian weeds is being touted as a potential economic crop, with benefits for the construction, mining and forestry industries and potentially many rural, regional and indigenous communities.

