Back to back paraders win for TRAC's Georgia Thompson

Miss Thompson, 17, took out her heat, before going on to claim the 17 to 18 year champion and then taking out the top spot of grand champion over the under 12 champion Alice Nichol, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud, 12 to 14 year winner Sophie Van Teulingen, Narooma, and 15 to 16 champion Jemima Foran, St. Johns College Dubbo.