Back to back paraders win for TRAC's Georgia Thompson

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 21 2024 - 7:30pm
Grand champion school parader, Georgia Thompson, The Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga, with paraders judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
It was a back to back win for The Riverina Anglican College's Georgia Thompson, taking out the grand champion school parader for the second year in a row at Canberra Royal.

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

