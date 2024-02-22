The Land
Rams sold to three states at the Red Hill Australian White sale

By Elka Devney
February 22 2024 - 5:00pm
Matthew Champion, Nutrien, Dubbo, David and Harry Packer, Merino Downs, Surat, and Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Dubbo, with the top-priced ram which sold for $6500. Picture by Elka Devney
Matthew Champion, Nutrien, Dubbo, David and Harry Packer, Merino Downs, Surat, and Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Dubbo, with the top-priced ram which sold for $6500. Picture by Elka Devney

Buyers from Queensland, Victoria and NSW sought well structured rams with depth at the Red Hill Australian White autumn sale, hold on property, near Wongarbon.

Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

