Rams sold to three states at the Red Hill Australian White sale

Buyers from Queensland, Victoria and NSW sought well structured rams with depth at the Red Hill Australian White autumn sale, hold on property, near Wongarbon.
Red Hill sold 41 of 61 rams offered to a top price of $6500 to average $1725. A further nine rams were sold after the auction.
The sale-topper Red Hill 230802S was purchased by interstate buyer Harry and David Packer, Merino Downs, Surat, Qld.
Son of Red Hill 210279, the nine-month-old ram weighed 94 kilograms with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 46 millimetres and fat depth (FAT) of 9mm.
Return buyer David Packer runs a mixed operation with 6500 ewes has previously purchased Red Hill rams and said their quality keeps him coming back.
"The top-priced ram is solid and well-built with good structure and frame. He's also a good size with a nice soft appearance," he said.
"The rams will be put straight to work and joined to about 100 of our better ewes."
Mr Packer also purchased the second top-price ram Red Hill 220030TRI for $3500.
The 18-month-old son of Optimus, Red Hill 210006, weighed 122kg with an EMD 49mm and FAT of 12mm.
Volume buyer Tim Houston, Sandholes Farming, Mungindi, purchased a draft of six rams to average $1750.
Mr Houston's top-price ram, Red Hill 221381TW, was purchased for $3000.
Son of Red Hill 200050, the 17-month-old ram weighed 119kg with an EMD of 52mm and FAT of 10.5mm.
Mr Houston operates a mixed farming enterprise which consists of dryland cropping, cattle and sheep.
"I've only been buying Aussie whites for the past three or four years," he said.
"We're mainly a cropping operation, but we're starting to transition from cattle to Aussie Whites as black soil doesn't grow the best grass.
"Currently, we're just trying to build up numbers, we've got 600 head and join twice a year but we'll just see how we go.
When selecting his draft, Mr Houston sought deep rams that weren't too tall.
Sullivan Pastoral, Yoe Lake Station, Wilcannia, also purchased six rams to average $1166.
Red Hill Australian White co-principal Leanne Endacott said the family was pleased with the sale result.
"The top-priced ram was well balanced with plenty of carcase and great figures," she said.
"It was great to see some client buyers as well as many repeat buyers whose support means a lot."
Stoney Pastoral, Fawcett, Victoria, purchased Red Hill 221383S for $2500 and Red Hill 200050 for $3000.
David Barlow, Bathurst purchased two rams for $2500 and $3000.
Anthony Chapman, Mudgee, purchased tow rams to average $1500.
Jay Thurston, Gilgandra, purchased three rams to average $1000.
Nutrien, Dubbo, conducted the sale with Brad Wilson and Matthew Champion as auctioneer. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
