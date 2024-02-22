Unique package seals a quadruple steer win for St John's College at Canberra Royal Show

Once again St Johns College, Dubbo has had a clean sweep at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show steer/heifer competition, backing up their win from last years competition.
The school won both the kill and led sections, receiving champion and reserve champion in both sections out of 63 steers and heifers presented.
Three of the four champion steers were all sired by Mandayen Vision L156, a sire that has produced calves with even fat coverage and quiet temperament for the school, while also being the sire .
The supreme champion steer of the show and champion led steer Sarana T56, exhibited by the school and led by Chloe Long, Dubbo, weighed 596 kilograms.
The judge for the competition was Mr Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorns and Angus, Wagga Wagga.
Mr Spry said the Limousin steer displayed all the meat quality attributes that he was looking for.
"The overall fat distribution, the softness, the length of body, the carcase, the shape put into that package is pretty unique," he said.
"I think he is a really nice steer.
Reserve champion led steer was presented to a Limousin steer, Sarana T58, also exhibited by St John's College.
Tipping the scales at 562kg, Mr Spry said the steer was similar to the champion led steer Sarana T56, with it being hard to split the two animals.
"He's beautifully covered, plenty of shape and yield that I look for," he said.
"He isn't course in anyway and those two steers eating quality wise would be good.
The school exhibited the winning steer Sarana P66, a 554 kilogram, Limousin steer led by student Zoe Street, Dubbo, who was the winner of the export class.
Mr Spry said the champion kill steer had adequate fat cover and was one of the highest yielding animals in the section.
"I like the overall length of body and balance of the steer," Mr Spry said.
"He's a steer that should hit spec very well."
The reserve champion kill steer/heifer was awarded to the heavy weight class winner, Flying L Kev, exhibited by St Johns College student, Chloe Long, Dubbo.
The Braford/Square Meater steer tipped the scales at 454kg.
Mr Spry said the steer displayed even fat distribution, softness, while still having plenty of yield and carcase shape.
"There was not much between the champion and reserve," he said.
"He's a steer with a lot of eye appeal, he's a steer that walks out and he catches your eye straight away.
"He's got a moderate maturity pattern, which tells me he has the ability to lay down that fat cover."
St Johns College agriculture teacher, Ben Toll, said the students had a great deal of involvement when it came to the preparation and breeding of the cattle.
The students use breedplan tools to select sires displaying positive rump and rib fat values, while having high 400 day growth figures.
"The champion steer is from Sarana Limousins, the McDonald family from Crookwell, we've had a long association with them," he said.
"We really try and select their cattle because they focus on those easier finishing cattle, with good rib and rump fat and high doclicity scores.
"So that helps us from an educational point of view and when you feed them you get the optimum amount of fat on them."
The winning steer was prepared on the commonly known feed mix of the school "rocket fuel" for 130 days, consisting of a mix of oats, barley, lupins and supplements.
As for the reserve champion steer, Flying L Kev, he was the result of the change of direction of the agriculture program at the school.
He was at risk of being sold to an outsider before year 12 student Chloe Long, decided to purchase the steer and prepare him for the show.
"She took it home fed it up and that's the result," Mr Toll said.
"Educationally she just got a lot out of it, from feeding the steer right through she fitted it out, she broke it in.
"To make the steer as good as he was there today she got the feeding right."
Flying L Kev was also prepared on the schools custom mix for 94 days.
Mr Toll said this year's show has been the most successful for the school, with preparation starting two years ago when students select the genetics to produce the line of steers.
FULL RESULTS:
Led steers (hoof):
Champion led steer: Sarana P66 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo.
Reserve champion led steer: Flying L Kev exhibited by Flying L Brafords.
Middleweight 341-440kg: First: Garfield exhibited by The Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga. Second: Murrumburrah Mac, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Murrumburrah. Third: Tulula exhibited by Queanbeyan High School, Queanbeyan.
Heavyweight 441 - 500kg: First: Flying L Kev, exhibited by Flying L Brafords. Second: Milo exhibited Braidwood Central School and Merton Park Poll Herefords, Braidwood. Third: TRAC War Hammer exhibited by The Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga.
Export 501-650kg: First: Sarana P66 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Second: Sarana T46 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Third: Sarana T40 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo.
Led pure-bred steers (non-kill)
Champion led pure-bred steer: Sarana T56 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo.
Reserve champion led pure-bred steer: Sarana T58 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo.
Under 340kg: First: Javid V1 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Second: Carragheen Toad exhibited by Mijota Par Dexters. Third: Bertha exhibited by Queanbeyan High School, Queanbeyan.
341 - 440kg: First: Summit U396 exhibited by Summit Livestock, Crookwell. Second: Sarana U4 exhibietd by St John's College, Dubbo. Third: Goetch and Son U5 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo.
441- 500kg: First: Toll U7 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Second: LS P69 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Third: Kia Ora Ultran exhibited by Michale and Mary Parsons, Crookwell.
501kg and over: Sarana T56 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Second: Sarana T58 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo. Third: Ben exhibited by Dension College Kelso High Campus.
Supreme champion steer: Sarana T56 exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo.
