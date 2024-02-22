The Land
Unique package seals a quadruple steer win for St John's College at Canberra Royal Show

By Helen Decosta
Updated February 22 2024 - 9:30pm, first published 6:00pm
Supreme champion steer Sarana T56, with Chloe Long, Layla Den and Ben Toll, St John's College, Dubbo, judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorns and Angus, Wagga Wagga, Jackson Cargill, Canberra and Su McCluskey, Clusters Holdings, Yass.
Supreme champion steer Sarana T56, with Chloe Long, Layla Den and Ben Toll, St John's College, Dubbo, judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorns and Angus, Wagga Wagga, Jackson Cargill, Canberra and Su McCluskey, Clusters Holdings, Yass.

Once again St Johns College, Dubbo has had a clean sweep at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show steer/heifer competition, backing up their win from last years competition.

