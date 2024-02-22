The Land
Intruder alert: sick day takes a turn, lady finds brown snake behind lounge

By Amy Rees
February 22 2024 - 4:00pm
Snake catcher Stef Lesser safely relocated a large brown snake from Katie Donno's home on February 14, 2023. Pictures supplied
THE MAIN focus for anybody home sick is to get better, but for Katie Donno it was the large brown snake hiding behind her couch that took all the attention.

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

