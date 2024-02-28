Are native tree planting and agriculture compatible?

Farmers report considerable mental health benefits from rejuvenating marginal land and seeing native wildlife return in large numbers. Picture by Toby Peet

Fourth generation NSW Tablelands farmer Greg Bush remembers growing up on the family farm, knocking over trees and cleaning up stumps to help improve paddocks.

"The theory was you couldn't grow sheep where you grow trees," Mr Bush said.

But he is one of thousands of farmers across Australia now demonstrating that productive agricultural practices can go hand in hand with restoring native vegetation.

"You can still have good production - probably better production - and still have your trees. Plus it's a lot better for the amenity of the farm as well," he said.

Mr Bush returned to work on the family farm around 1982 and since 2011 he's partnered with Greening Australia on two native plantings.

He chose a 'Whole of Paddock Rehabilitation' method, which sees a broad range of native trees and shrubs planted in widely spaced belts across the land.



Once the vegetation is large enough to withstand browsing, typically around the three-five year mark, livestock can be reintroduced for sustainable grazing.

"The areas we revegetated weren't that flash - their stocking capacity wasn't high in the first place," Mr Bush explained.



"Now we have a paddock that's very protected from bad weather. It's linked up our tree lines and given us quite a large bush block."

For Mr Bush, it's a demonstration of playing to the strengths of the land.

"You can actually have a different use for some of your lighter country and concentrate more on your better capacity country," he said.

Greg Bush continues to run sheep in the paddock he revegetated (pictured) in partnership with Greening Australia. Picture supplied

Surprising mental health benefits

There are unexpected positives from planting trees too.



Farmers report considerable mental health benefits from rejuvenating marginal land and seeing native wildlife return in large numbers.

In WA's southwest, mixed livestock and cropping farmer Greg Hobley and his brother and business partner Allan have revegetated 84 hectares of unproductive saline land with Greening Australia.

"A major benefit of the planting is the mental benefit, because you drive past it and you feel better just looking at it," Mr Hobley said.

"On a 42-degree day when it's just barley grass and salt land, you don't want to be there. But when you're walking around in the planting and it's all shady, there's birds in the trees and everything looks healthy and happy - it's got to be positive, doesn't it?"

According to the National Farmers Federation, nearly half of Australian farmers (45 per cent) have felt depressed and close to a third (33 per cent) reported a decline in their mental health in recent years.

Mr Hobley is thinking of the health of his land, his wellbeing, and the future of those who come after him.

"It's a good thing to do for yourself and hopefully it pays off for the next generation. What you're really trying to do is leave it better than you found it. If you can work out a way economically, then you do it," he said.

By partnering with Greening Australia, landholders around the country can access free native plantings that integrate into their property plans.

Four years of growth at Mark Patterson's property makes for an impressive change of scene. Picture supplied

Growing interest in growing trees

Mark Patterson, another southwest WA farmer, has a theory about why there's been strong uptake from his community in revegetation projects.

"Farmers don't mind doing the fencing, but it's planting trees and finding the right species that's the hard part. Knowing that someone else can do it and they know what they're doing is a big advantage," Mr Patterson said.

"Greening Australia is very popular around here because of the fact they work in with, and not against farmers. It's a very cooperative project."

Working with Greening Australia to restore seven hectares of his property has been one of the best projects according to Mr Patterson.

"It's just brilliant because it looks good, it's definitely reclaiming the salt area, plus there's not as much wind erosion either. It's a been a win-win all round."

Back in NSW and more than a decade after the first planting was completed, Mr Bush reflects that it's been a good example to others about what can be done.

"The number of birds we're getting to see now is amazing, and the collaboration has been a lot more effective way of getting trees in than planting tree lines like we used to do," he said.

