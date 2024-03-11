Retired racers shine bright at inaugural Equimillion

With prize money to the tune of one million dollars, competitors from across NSW converged on the Sydney International Equestrian Centre in early October 2023, for the inaugural Equimillion event.
Racing NSW, in partnership with Equestrian Australia, created the three-day event for retired Thoroughbred racehorses which have been bred, trained, trialled or raced in NSW.
Across the disciplines of showing, dressage, eventing and showjumping, the event featured 44 classes and more than 300 horses.
Racing clubs, stables and studs from across NSW pitched in to sponsor the competitor's $1100 nomination fee.
One of which was upcoming talented young rider Allie Palmer, Quirindi.
Sponsored by the Quirindi Jockey Club, Allie and five-year-old chestnut mare, Beth, formerly Haveyou, competed in the preliminary junior 1.1 and 1.2 dressage section as well as the junior show horse section.
Previously trained by Peter Sinclair, Peter Sinclair Racing, Moree, Beth retired in February 2022 following a five start career and was purchased shortly after.
"Peter is not just a very good horse trainer, he is also one of our family friends, so when he told us he thought he had a good mare who would make an awesome hack we took her and the rest is history," Allie said.
"Beth has improved my riding so much, but she has also made me a better horsewoman."
Allie, then 16, and Beth proved to be a perfect match when they won first place in the preliminary junior 1.1 and 1.2 dressage section and third place in the junior show horse section.
The duo took home $19,000 in prize money, Allie since putting it into a savings account.
"It was very exciting and came as a surprise. The money was a bonus but it will help me," she said.
"To be sponsored by the Quirindi Jockey Club meant a whole deal as I was able to compete and give back by having some success."
With support from the Moree Race Club, Jessica Towns and 10-year-old bay gelding, Knights Honour, competed in the 80 centimetre amateur showjumping class.
Previously trained by Nathan Sinclair, out of Peter Sinclair Racing, Knights Honour retired in 2020 after a four-year career on the track.
"Peter identified that he was a very versatile and energetic horse who would suit jumping," Jessica said.
"Once he retired from racing we started re-educating him as a show jumper and he loved it. He was very responsive and keen to start something new."
Growing up in the Thoroughbred industry, Jessica said it was important to support the event.
"We've always tried to support the re-homing initiatives so as soon as they advertised it we knew that it was something we wanted to get involved in," she said.
"If you don't participate in these kinds of events they don't continue or progress.
"I was really fortunate to get sponsorship, and I think that without it, a lot of people may not have been able to go, so it allowed everyone the opportunity to be involved."
The Moree Race Club also sponsored Emily Patterson, Moree, who entered the 110cm open showjumping class with 16-year-old bay gelding Libertarian, formerly Liberty Shopper, and 11-year-old bay gelding Carbeen Tadpole, formerly Audioslave. Both horses were trained by Peter Sinclair.
Equimillion will once again be held in 2024 over the October long weekend at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre.
