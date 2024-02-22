Experienced junior judge claims his biggest title yet at Canberra

A young cattleman from Dubbo took out the junior judging at Canberra Royal 2024.
Jack Taylor, 16, won the 15 to 16 age group before claiming grand champion judge under the eye of overjudge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Mr Taylor became involved with the show circuit through Macquarie Anglican Grammar School and has also been involved with Hollywood Angus at Peak Hill.
"It's really fun and you get to learn a lot," he said.
"I like judging the cattle and assessing them and giving my opinion."
With several local show wins under his belt and had qualified for Sydney in the past, Canberra was Mr Taylor's first major win and he said it felt "pretty good".
He said he would like to continue judging in the future and has his first gig as an associate judge at Coonabarabran next month.
Mr Taylor said he was not sure what he wanted to do after school, however he wanted to be involved in the agriculture industry and has started his own stud, Big River Angus.
As grand champion he was awarded the Jason Sutherland memorial award which provides him entry into the Tocal College beef assessment course and will return as an associate judge for Canberra Royal in 2025.
Mr Taylor claimed the grand champion judge over the under 12 champion Joey Tindal, St Joseph's Primary School, Wagga Wagga, 12 to 14 year winner Isaac Bennetts, TRAC, Wagga Wagga, 17 to 18 year champion Nicola Millar, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo, and 19 to 25 year winner Kasey Bogie, Mendooran.
About 150 junior judges entered with all completing visual assessments of four Hereford heifers, four Limousin bulls and four kill steers, before the top four from each age group spoke on the heifers.
Under 12: Champion: Joey Tindal, St Joseph's Primary School, Wagga Wagga. Res: Alice Nichol, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud. Third: Mila Oats, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud. Fourth: Melita Davey, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud.
12 to 14 years: Champion: Isaac Bennetts, TRAC, Wagga Wagga. Res: Jade Potter, St Johns College, Dubbo. Third: Peyton McDonald, St Johns College, Dubbo. Fourth: Coby Peters, St Johns College, Dubbo.
15 to 16 years: Champion: Jack Taylor, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo. Res: Lucy McClelland, Yass High School. Third: Mikayla Hambrook, Bungendore. Fourth: Hannah Petty, Yass High School.
17 to 18 years: Champion: Nicola Millar, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo. Res: April Drew, Murrumburrah High School. Third: Chloe Long, St Johns College, Dubbo. Fourth: Bonnie Abnett, Murrumburrah High School.
19 to 25 years: Champion: Kasey Bogie, Mendooran. Res: Aislynne Boland, Woori Yallock, Victoria. Third: Kaelan Read, Woodlands. Fourth: Zeke Groom, Yass.
