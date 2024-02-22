Limousin breed takes Jackpot clean sweep at Canberra Royal 2024

The Limousin breed took a clean sweep in the Jackpot at Canberra Royal 2024 on Thursday night.
The maiden outing for Mystric Ridge Unique Ally U1 has started with a bang at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
The nine month-old Limousin heifer exhibited by Mystic Ridge Limousins and Angus, Freemans Ridge, claimed the title of jackpot heifer.
The apricot heifer was sired by Mystic Ridge Gods Country S3 and out of Flemington Ally R88.
Her bloodlines go back to three cow families of the Canadian stud Greenwood Limousins, which have all won the prestigious Agribition, Greenwood Zoom Bloom, Greenwood Dysteria Lane and Greenwood Ally.
Mr Matt Spry said the young female was a standout in the class of 30 young females from a various range of breeds.
"She's balanced and so correct, she'e got that pattern that I really like," he said.
"She has shape and carcase while maintaining softness with a beautiful front end.
"I really like her length of body and for me she puts it all together."
This is the second winning for the young family after winning the class in 2019.
A Limousin bull with plenty of wins under its belt claimed the $650 jackpot in the bull section.
Kia Ora Thaddaeus, exhibited by Anne Hutchings, took the top spot in a field of 12.
The 15 month-old bull, sired by Wulfs Xtractor and out of Garren Park Razzmatazz M32, claimed supreme Limousin at Crookwell show recently, as well as the champion bull at Limousin youth last year.
Mrs Hutchings said she "loved him."
"He has excellent temperament," she said.
The bull will also compete at Sydney Royal at the end of next month.
Judge Matt Spry said of the final six he pulled out from the lineup all had carcase merit, doability and fleshing ability as well as correctness, good strong heads and were very sirey types.
However, the champion bull stood out to Mr Spry.
"The bull probably caught my eye for his overall balance and structural correctness and carcase suitability," he said.
