The Land
Home/Beef

Limousin breed takes Jackpot clean sweep at Canberra Royal 2024

Alexandra Bernard
Helen DeCosta
By Alexandra Bernard, and Helen Decosta
February 22 2024 - 8:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Royal Show 2024 heifer jackpot winner Mystic Ridge Unique Ally U1, with Angela McGrath and Jordan Ridge, Mystic Ridge Limousins and Angus with judge Matt Spry, Wagga Wagga
Canberra Royal Show 2024 heifer jackpot winner Mystic Ridge Unique Ally U1, with Angela McGrath and Jordan Ridge, Mystic Ridge Limousins and Angus with judge Matt Spry, Wagga Wagga

The Limousin breed took a clean sweep in the Jackpot at Canberra Royal 2024 on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.