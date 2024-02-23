British breed sheep at 2024 Royal Canberra Show| Photos

The hiatus in the sheep entries during the Royal Canberra Show caused by the COVID lockdown was broken today when exhibits of the prime lamb breeds were judged.
Numbers across each breed ranged from satisfactory to very good, and it is hoped by the stewards that the impetus will be taken up by more studs next year.
Corriedales - judged by Ric Houlahan, Glen Esk, Corriedales, Rydal.
Champion ram shown by St Gregory's College, Badgally stud, Campbelltown, came from the two years and under class.
"He has a very good carcase, and with his volume of nice bright wool handled well," Mr Houlihan said.
"He is very square and walked well."
The reserve grand champion exhibited by Badgally came from the under 12 months class.
Champion ewe was shown by Badgally stud and had come through the two years and under class.
"She is a nice ewe, I'm very happy with wool and she has a great outlook," Mr Houlihan said,
The reserve champion ewe shown by Badgally had come through the shorn ewe under 12 months class.
Badgally showed the group for the breed.
Border Leicesters - judged by Ben Campbell, Avoca Border Leicesters, Gulgong
Champion ram shown by Ashley and Tom Corkhill, Normanhurst stud, Boorowa, came from the one year and under two year woolly class.
"He is a really well balanced ram," Ben Campbell said.
"His structure is terrific and with a great carcase, and sirey outlook.
The reserve champion ram was shown by Scott and Kylie Anderson, Talkook, Crookwell, and had been junior junior champion ram.
"He is really well balanced ram, with good width and conformation," Mr Campbell said.
The champion ewe was shown by the Normanhurst stud, Boorowa, and had come through the over one year and under two year woolly class.
"She is a very feminine ewe," Mr Campbell said.
"She has that nice wedge shape, is clean over her shoulders, with a good behind.
"She is my type of ewe."
The reserve champion ewe, also coming through the over one year and under two year class was shown by the Talkook stud, Crookwell.
The breed group was awarded to Normanhurst.
Southdowns - judged by Kelvin Kronk, Junee
Champion ram was shown by Ross and Jeannette Wilson, Cotties Run, Bathurst, and had come through the two tooth class.
"He stands well, I like his backline", judge Kelvin Kronk said.
"He has a terrific carcase topped of by a great rump and deep twist."
The reserve champion ram was shown by Jennie Curtis, Roogulli, Bywong, and had come through the two years and over class.
The champion ewe was shown by the Cotties Run stud and had graduated from the pairs class.
"She is a magnificent young ewe," Mr Kronk said.
"Her length of body with her wide loin and deep twist is outstanding, and taking nothing away from the reserve ewe."
The reserve champion ewe had also competed in the pairs class for the Cotties Run stud.
Mr Kronk said he was very pleased with the very high standard of the breed.
"They are all showing good growth for their age which is a result of the good seasons, but also the careful breeding planning and management by the respective breeders," he said.
The breed group was awarded to Cotties Run, Bathurst.
Suffolks - judged by Chris Marr, Gererdan, Gulgong
The champion which which had graduated through the pairs class was shown by Gordon Close and his daughter Charlotte, Closeup stud Finley.
Judge Chris Marr thought the ram was outstanding and a great example of the breed.
"He has tremendous carcase with a beautiful outlook," Mr Marr said.
"He has adequate bone and is only a young ram so he has a great future."
The reserve champion ram had also come through the pairs class and was shown by the Close family.
"He was just not quite finished at the back end compared to the champion," Mr Marr said.
The champion ewe was shown by the Closeup stud, Finley, and came through the two tooth and over class.
"She is the oldest ewe in her class and holds herself beautifully," Mr Marr said.
The reserve champion ewe was described by Mr Marr as a 'sweet little thing who go on to be a very good ewe", when shown by the Closeup stud.
She had been in the pairs class.
The breed group was awarded to the Closeup stud, Finley.
Dorper - judged by Kelvin Kronk, Junee
Coming all the way from western Queensland proved fruitful for Wendy Eisentrager, Eisentrager Dorper stud, Longreach.
Her sheep made a clean sweep of the Dorper breed, with the champion ram coming from the two tooth class.
Judge Kelvin Kronk was very impressed with the muscle pattern on the ram.
"His muscle development is absolutely outstanding," he said.
"He stands well and he has a very good future within the breed."
The reserve champion ram, a four tooth, was considered a 'very good ram', but was just beaten for the championship.
The champion ewe from the Eisentrager stud, still had her lambs teeth, but was exceptionally well grown for he age.
"Her muscle pattern is incredible, with minimal fat score," Mr Kronk said.
"And she is in lamb!"
The reserve champion ewe was also judged in the two tooth class.
The breed supreme exhibit was awarded to the ram lamb.
"He has terrific length of body with a great back end," Mr Kronk said.
Valais Blacknose - judged by Kelvin Kronk, Junee
First time shown at Royal Canberra, the Valais Blacknose shown by Alicia McConnell and her partner Dave Whittaker, Alora Prestige studs, Dubbo, greatly impressed the judge Kelvin Kronk, Junee.
"They are an amazing breed with such wonderful temperament and I think they would suit many small holders," he said.
"Underneath their long soft wool, they have a very good carcase and would be more than just a curiosity breed for some people."
All of the champion and reserve champion Valais Blacknose rams and ewes had been shown in their milk tooth classes.
The breed first arrived in Australia in the 2020, and Ms McConnell began her flock in 2022 through imported semen.
"We are active members of Valais Blacknose Australia and are part of a breed-up program," she said.
"We used Corriedales for our foundation flock because of their natural pigmentation around their eyes and feet along with their naturally docile nature."
The first F1 lambs were born in August 2022.
The stud was awarded the breed group.
Black and Coloured - judged by Ric Houlihan, Glen Esk, Rydal
A very big group of classes was judged by Ric Houlihan in the Black and Coloured breeds.
Mr Houilhan had quite an exacting task as he worked his way through the various wool types and various shearing dates.
He gave the ram championship to the champion medium wool ram, a two tooth and shown by Melissa Henry, Quebon Coloured Sheep, Young.
"He is a really good sheep," Mr Houlihan said.
"His length and depth of body was very good, and his fleece was soft and well crimped with a good staple length."
The champion ewe was shown by Jennie Curtis, Roogulli, Bywong, and had been successful in the Downs Wool Type class.
"She is the only Black and Coloured ewe I showed, so it is very exciting," Ms Curtis said.
"She is a milk tooth Baby Doll Southdown and I like her conformation and temperament."
The supreme Black and Coloured exhibit was awarded to the champion ram.
"I'm looking at the whole package," Mr Houilhan explained after the judging.
"I am really big on structure, their stance and their carcase which is what we are looking at for the sheep industry.
Poll Dorset - judged by Chris Marr, Gererdan, Gulgong
In the Poll Dorset classes, judged by Chris Marr, the champion ram was shown by Gordon Close and his daughter Charlotte, Closeup Poll Dorsets, Finley.
He was shown in the bare shorn ram class.
"He has tremendous growth for his age," Mr Marr said.
"He is well fleshed, with a great outlook and tremendous bone.
The reserve champion ram was shown by the Cooper family, Ashcharmoo Poll Dorset stud, Marulan.
Coming through the pair of rams class, Mr Marr considered the ram had a beautiful Poll Dorset outlook.
"He was very well finished with good bone and length of body," he said.
The champion ewe was shown by the Closeup stud, Finley, and had been successful in the milk tooth class.
The reserve champion ewe was also shown by the Closeup stud.
"There were only two ewes entered but they were still worthy of their ribbons as being very good examples of the breed," Mr Marr said.
Schools classes - judged by Ric Houlihan, Glen Esk Corriedales, Rydal.
The only school to enter competition was St Gregory's College, Camperdown, with Corriedales from their Badgally stud.
The champion ram was judged from the two years and under class, while the champion ewe had previously been judged reserve champion during the Corriedale classes.
"It goes to show how you can change your mind," Mr Houlihan said.
"But she was still a very nice Corriedale ewe, while the ram was a real standout.
"He is a very good Corriedale ram with good muscle and bright white crimpy wool."
