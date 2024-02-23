The Land
Home/News

British breed sheep at 2024 Royal Canberra Show| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hiatus in the sheep entries during the Royal Canberra Show caused by the COVID lockdown was broken today when exhibits of the prime lamb breeds were judged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.