Building trust with farmers central to scientist's vital international work

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 25 2024 - 6:00pm
Dr Matt Champness has worked on many projects in Laos, working in rice. Picture supplied
With a veterinarian father, Dr Matt Champness' earliest memories are of spending time counting cattle while he preg-tested in western NSW before the family later moved to South West Victoria.

