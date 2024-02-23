Summer Land Camels triumph at Sydney Cheese and Dairy Show

Queensland's Summer Land Camels have come away champions of the 2024 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Show taking home gold for the camel milk, silver for the camel milk persian feta, and bronze for camel milk powder.
With a legacy dating back to the 1870s, the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show is one of the industry's most prestigious competitions.
This sweep takes the tally for the famous camel dairy based in the Scenic Rim, to an incredible 85 since 2018.
Paul Martin, founder and director of Summer Land Camels, Australia's largest Camel dairy and the world's largest wild camel training centre, was ecstatic to be in the leaders circle for the seventh year running.
"This is the United Nations Year of Camelids so we feel incredibly honoured to highlight the exceptional attributes of Camel Dairy. We take great pride in demonstrating how our regenerative agriculture practices result in superior-quality products," he said.
Summer Land Camels has been at the forefront of innovation when it comes to developing new products, with an emphasis on preserving the health benefits of the milk.
"Camel milk is globally renowned for its health benefits and as a nutritional 'dairy alternative.' In Australia, we boast the healthiest camels with superior genetics. Rather than culling these incredible creatures, establishing a sustainable industry makes much more sense, and we're actively contributing to that initiative," he said.
"One frequently asked question we field is about the taste of camel milk. While describing it as delicious is one thing, earning a gold medal at the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Show adds substantial credibility to that claim.
According to Tiffany Beer, the Chair of Judges, the quality of entries this year was outstanding, reflecting the excellence of raw materials and the technical prowess of the Australian dairy industry.
"I was very impressed with the turnout of entries this year, and the level of quality presented across all classes was really high. It's a reflection of the technical production skills and constant development, resulting in the consistent quality our local producers are striving for," she said.
Mr Land said camel milk is notoriously difficult to make into cheese, but his team has been able to create a nationally award-winning Persian Feta as well as Fromage Blanc, Haloumi and even cheddar.
"The unique structure of the milk, with the small fat and protein molecules makes cheeses with a delicate, smooth and creamy mouthfeel and the taste is second to none," he said.
"Perhaps the most astounding thing is that all camel milk dairy products can be consumed by people with dairy sensitivities and lactose issues. Camel milk is in high demand around the world - Australian camel milk in particular, but there are challenges in transporting and storing the fresh milk.
