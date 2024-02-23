The Land
Summer Land Camels triumph at Sydney Cheese and Dairy Show

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
February 23 2024 - 2:00pm
Paul Land of Summer Land Camels who took out gold, silver and bronze awards at the 2024 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Show. Picture supplied.
Queensland's Summer Land Camels have come away champions of the 2024 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Show taking home gold for the camel milk, silver for the camel milk persian feta, and bronze for camel milk powder.

