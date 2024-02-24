The Land
Border Leicester success in Royal Canberra sheep interbreed

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated February 24 2024 - 11:46am, first published 11:45am
Finn, Tom, Boyd, Ivy, George, Bill, Ashley and Claire Corkhill, Normanhurst Border Leicester stud, Boorowa, with their supreme longwool ewe which was judged supreme exhibit of 2024 Royal Canberra Show,
A very successful outing for the Corkhill family at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show when their supreme long wool ewe bred in their Normanhurst Border Leicester stud Boorowa, was judged supreme exhibit in the sheep section.

