Border Leicester success in Royal Canberra sheep interbreed

A very successful outing for the Corkhill family at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show when their supreme long wool ewe bred in their Normanhurst Border Leicester stud Boorowa, was judged supreme exhibit in the sheep section.
Coming from the one and two year woolly class, the ewe proved to be too good when judged against the supreme ram, an entry from the Normanhurst Border Leicester stud, Boorowa.
Border Leicester judge Ben Campbell, Avoca, Gulgong, said the final decision was unanimous among all judges including Ric Houlihan Glen Esk Corriedales, Rydal, Kelvin Kronk, Junee, and Chris Marr, Gererdan, Gulgong.
"When it comes down to picking the supreme of the show, we've decided unanimously to go this way," Mr Campell said.
"It was very close, and as an example of this breed I have never seen a ewe better than her in all my years of judging."
Interbreed results summary
Group of three - Normanhurst Border Leicester, Boorowa in first, Badgally Corriedale, Campbelltown, in second and Valais Blacknose, Dubbo, in third.
Supreme long wool ram - Normanhurst Border Leicester, Boorowa.
Supreme long wool ewe - Normanhurst Border Leicester, Boorowa
Supreme long wool - Border Leicester ewe
Supreme short wool ram - Closeup Poll Dorset, Finley
Supreme short wool ewe - Closeup Suffolk, Finley
Supreme short wool - Suffolk ewe
Supreme exhibit for show - Border Leicester ewe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.