Coomber Merinos take the 25th annual Chris Naake Memorial competition

Steve Evans, Coomber, Rylstone, had a lot on his plate last week. His wife Tracey was ill, and shearing was in full swing.
Then a caravan of Merino enthusiasts called in just before smoko to watch the judging of the 25th annual Chris Naake Memorial Flock Ewe competition.
The good news is his September-October 2022 ewes had overcome the adversity of drought to be judged winners of the superfine and fine wool section of the competition and then announced as the overall winner for 2024.
The judges, Clive Pearson, Glenbrook Merino stud, Armidale and Frank Kaveney, Tallawong Merinos stud, Murrumville, Yass, said they were impressed with the lineup of ewes Mr Evans presented.
"It is well-nourished, bright, crimpy, lustrous wool that is well suited to this area," Mr Kaveney said.
"They are free in their skins, and I believe they will still test well as six-year-old ewes."
Mr Pearson described the Coomber ewes as an outstanding, even line with good structure and well-nourished wool.
The win for the Evans family was an extra boost after good rainfalls began to be recorded after Christmas, ensuring the region looked its absolute best.
Mr Evans said he was feeding his sheep faba beans in the dry time, but "now it's wet as, when all we had in December was bare dirt".
Second place in the superfine and fine wool section went to Greg and Richelle Lawson's Glenfoyle flock, Grattai, which was the last stop of the day for the judging panel and their followers.
"They are a very even line, with a good nourished tip, good structure and good wools," Mr Kaveney said of the Glenfoyle sheep.
Mr Pearson said the Glenfoyle ewes were a "magnificent lineup that was covered very well with a great definition of wool and freeness".
In the medium and strong wool section, Peter and Tina Doherty, Roine, Goolma, were placed first, with Les and Marj Deutscher, Tooloon, Goolma, taking second spot.
The judges also awarded three highly commended or encouragement awards to three younger wool producers in the region.
Ben and Shirleen Price, Tunnabidgee, and Pyramul, with their Langdene and Tara Park blood ewes, were visually impressive and much of the lunch break chatter after visiting their flock was focused on the growth and impressive scale in the ewes on show.
The Prices also received the People's Choice Award.
John O'Reilly, Redbank, Hargraves, who had battled with drought, wild dogs, and bushfires over a three to four-year period, also received an honourable mention.
Mr O'Reilly said he lost all the fencing on his family property but was fortunate that losses of stock were few.
Joining for the next lambing was done with his flock of about 2800 sheep running as one mob with rams from Langdene, Laraben and Maroombah Merino studs in use.
The third highly commended honour went to Jock Mort, Tallawang, Goolma.
"These are three young blokes having a really good go, and this award is an encouragement to them to keep going with their sheep," Mr Kaveney said.
Mr Pearson, who was judging for the third time in the competition, said the sheep flocks on display were an "extremely good lineup of sheep throughout".
"Stay with your type and you will produce an outstanding line up of sheep," he said.
