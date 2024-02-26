Walgett ewes top at $120 in McCulloch Agencies inaugural online sale

A line of 450 not-station-mated (NSM) has sold for $120 a head and topped the McCulloch Agencies' inaugural NSW Western Districts store sheep and lamb sale
Sold by P and J Harris and Sons, Brewon Station, Walgett, the classed ewes, aged between 2.5 and 3.5 years, were out of Haddon Rig Bld ewes by Haddon Rig and Pooginook rams. The ewes had an average weight of 58.2 kilograms, and the buyer was believed to be from the Brewarrina district.
McCulloch Agencies' Scott Bremner said overall, there was an 80 per cent clearance at the auction, with more sales after closing the auction.
"Overall, we had a 93 pc clearance, including sales after the auction, and our clients were very satisfied.
"The buyers were particularly selective," Mr Bremner said. "People can cherry-pick the exact article they are looking for," he added, commenting on the supply available to the broader market.
"But there's plenty of opportunity to make some money in the medium term.
"There are indications the market for sheep will continue to pick up over the winter," he said.
One of the significant highlights of the sales was a run of 3400 mixed-sex Dorper lambs that averaged $80.50 and were offered by the Wanolga Partnership, Thallon, Queensland.
The first run of 850 lambs averaged $81 a head, which came back to a liveweight price of 551 cents a kg. The next three runs, also of 850 head, averaged $80, $81 and $80.
Duncan Priestly Civil Engineering, Salt Glen, Carinda, offered a line of 560 export wethers between 2.5 and 3.5 years. The wethers were offered bare-shorn and could be utilised as woolcutters or for finishing for the export market. They sold for $80 or 115.3c/kg live.
Kotupna Grazing, Longford, Armidale, sold a quality run of 255 Gates Maternal Composite ewe sucker lambs for $102. The same vendor offered 210 wether suckers, averaging 38.6kg for $105.
Another Armidale vendor was Wycombe Grazing Pty Ltd with three excellent lines of 500 large frame White Suffolk/Merino cross, 2020 drop ewes for $83. Described as highly fertile, the ewes have scanned at more than 170 pc over the two years and weaned more than 150 pc lambs.
AC and TM Pilcher, Leithmoor, Thallon sold 510 Merino ewes for $84. Aged between 17 and 18 months, the ewes had an average weight of 41.7kg and were described as well-grown, in very strong condition, and having a good length of staple, which meant they could be shorn straight away.
Hindle Grazing Company, Box Flat, Nindigully, via Thallon sold 390 NSM Merino ewes, aged 13 - 14 months and averaging 37.3kg for $80, while Littleton Partnership, Thallon offered 340 poll Merino ewes aged five to 5.5 years, averaging 64.5kg for $80.
