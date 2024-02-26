The Land
Home/Markets

Walgett ewes top at $120 in McCulloch Agencies inaugural online sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A run of 450 2.5 to 3.5-year-old ewes from the Harris family's Brewon Station has topped the online store sale. Picture supplied by McCulloch Agencies
A run of 450 2.5 to 3.5-year-old ewes from the Harris family's Brewon Station has topped the online store sale. Picture supplied by McCulloch Agencies

A line of 450 not-station-mated (NSM) has sold for $120 a head and topped the McCulloch Agencies' inaugural NSW Western Districts store sheep and lamb sale

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.