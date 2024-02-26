Depth of competition in the fleece section of the 2024 Royal Canberra Show

Sixty Merino fleeces were entered for judging during the 2024 Royal Canberra Show, and chief steward Stuart Sutherland was very pleased with the entries.
"We had nearly twice as many fleeces this year than last year and the overall quality was very good, also an improvement on last year.
"Canberra is surrounded by some of the best wool growing country in the state and we try to promote the industry through this competition.
"We hope we can continue to attract more entries from the woolgrowers with pride in their industry."
The competition was judged by Brett Povey, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby (SBBL) and Monaro Wool, Cooma, with Jack Finch, SBBL, Sydney.
"We are lifting the profile of the fleece competition and this year the quality across all classes was outstanding, which may have also been a seasonal influence besides the better genetics the growers are using," Mr Povey said.
"I have judged at Canberra a few times and this was one of the better lineups I have seen, with consistent quality throughout.
"Their were some big classes which showed the depth of breeding and productivity of the sheep as seen by the quality of the wool."
The grand champion fleece was shown by the Lette family, Conrayn, Berridale, and had been successful in the housed ram class.
The fleece weighed 12kg and measured 17.4 micron, with a 73pc yield, scored 92/100 and had a value of $145.80.
Pete Lette said the fleece had come from a ram who had been part of the Stonehaven Cup team in Sydney last year, and which had been champion fleece at the Nimmitabel Show early February.
The reserve grand champion fleece was exhibited by the Alcock family, Greenland, Bungarby, and had been previously judged champion ewe fleece.
Weighing 6.7kg, it measured 17m, with a yield of 76pc and scored 90.5/100.
The champion commercial ewe fleece was shown by Don Southwell, Carleon, Bredbo, weighing 8.7kg. measuring 18.4m, with a 73pc yield and valued at $94.60.
The reserve champion commercial ewe fleece was also shown by Don Southwell.
The champion commercial ram fleece was shown by Richard Blyton, Skyline, Nimmitabel.
Weighing 6.4kg, it measured 17m with a yield of 71pc.
The champion commercial fleece for value was shown by Hughie Green, DooLondonDoo, Nimmitabel.
Weighing 9.8kg, it measured 17.6m, with a yield of 73pc it was valued at $116.60.
The reserve champion commercial value fleece was shown by Don Southwell, Carleon, Bredbo.
It was valued at $100.60.
The Lette family, Conrayn, Berridale, were the most successful exhibitors.
