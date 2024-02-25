Man dies after truck collides with kangaroo on highway

A man has died after a single-vehicle truck crash on a highway in the Riverina on Sunday, February 25.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Gadara, located between Adelong and Tumut, about 6am following reports a truck had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the driver of the semi-trailer - a man in his 30s - died at the scene.
When they arrived, Riverina Police District officers found the vehicle damaged after striking a fence.
A kangaroo was also found dead at the scene, with police alleging the animal jumped in front of the truck before it stopped.
A crime scene was established as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the highway closed through to mid-afternoon.
It was reopened shortly before 3pm according to the Live Traffic NSW Management Transport Centre with alternating traffic conditions in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
Police are also appealing for public assistance regarding a two-vehicle crash in the Central West.
Just before 3pm on Saturday, February 24, emergency services were called to Duramana Road, Duramana, about 22 kilometres north from Bathurst, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Chifley Police District found a white Mazda SUV and a white Nissan ute had collided head-on.
The driver of SUV - a 28-year-old woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Her passengers - an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy - were taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for further treatment.
The driver of ute - a 40-year-old man - was taken to Orange Hospital in a serious but stable condition suffering leg injuries.
His passenger - a two-year-old boy - was not injured.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
